6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2019 4:42pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) shares are up 20% after announcing a new collaboration with United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to provide its customer base with specially discounted UPS shipping rates.
  • First Bancorp (NYSE: FBP) shares are up 5% after announcing its plans to acquire Banco Santander Puerto Rico for $63 million premium in an all-cash transaction.
  • TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) share are up 3.6% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.05, beating estimates by 8 cents. Net sales came in at $1.558 billion, beating estimates by $88 million.

Losers

  • Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) shares are down 9% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 21 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $120.2 million, beating estimates by $800,000. The company issued weak 2019 EPS guidance.
  • HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) shares are down 4% after reporting third-quarter earnings of 11 cents per share. Adjusted earnings came in at $11.5 million. The company also narrowed 2019 sales guidance.
  • Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) shares are down 2.7% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 90 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $572.5 million, missing estimates by nearly $27 million. The company cut 2019 sales guidance.

