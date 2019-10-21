Earnings Season Kicks Into Full Gear In Round 3 Of The WeTrader Competition
Today marks the start of the third round of the WeTrader Competition, hosted by the zero-commission online trading platform Webull.
The competition tasks traders to formulate their best paper trading strategy over the course of four weekly rounds for the chance to win an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Winners from each round will also be eligible to compete in the Championship Round for a grand prize of either a $40,000 student loan payment or a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3.
To help prepare traders to properly weight and hedge their portfolios for the first round of the competition, below is a summary of the major economic and earnings data set for release this week.
Monday, Oct. 21
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) - Before Market
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) - Before Market
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) - After Market
- Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) - After Market
Tuesday, Oct. 22
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) - Before Market
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) - Before Market
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) - Before Market
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) - Before Market
- McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) - Before Market
- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) - Before Market
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) - Before Market
- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) - Before Market
- PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) - Before Market
- Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) - Before Market
- Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) - Before Market
- UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) - Before Market
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) - Before Market
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) - Before Market
- September Existing Home Sales - 10:00 am
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG)- After Market
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)- After Market
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) - After Market
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) - After Market
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) - After Market
Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) - Before Market
- Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - Before Market
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) - Before Market
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) - Before Market
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) - Before Market
- General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) - Before Market
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) - Before Market
- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) - Before Market
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) - Before Market
- Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) - Before Market
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) - After Market
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) - After Market
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) - After Market
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) - After Market
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) - After Market
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) - After Market
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) - After Market
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) - After Market
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) - After Market
Thursday, Oct. 24
- 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) - Before Market
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) - Before Market
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) - Before Market
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) - Before Market
- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) - Before Market
- Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) - Before Market
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) - Before Market
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) - Before Market
- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) - Before Market
- September Durable goods orders - 8:30 am
- September New Home Sales - 10:00 am
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) - After Market
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) - After Market
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) - After Market
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) - After Market
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) - After Market
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) - After Market
- Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) - After Market
- Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) - After Market
Friday, Oct. 25
- Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) - Before Market
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) - Before Market
- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) - Before Market
- October Consumer sentiment index (final) - 10:00 am
