Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Season Kicks Into Full Gear In Round 3 Of The WeTrader Competition

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2019 11:16am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Season Kicks Into Full Gear In Round 3 Of The WeTrader Competition

Today marks the start of the third round of the WeTrader Competition, hosted by the zero-commission online trading platform Webull.

The competition tasks traders to formulate their best paper trading strategy over the course of four weekly rounds for the chance to win an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Winners from each round will also be eligible to compete in the Championship Round for a grand prize of either a $40,000 student loan payment or a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3.

To help prepare traders to properly weight and hedge their portfolios for the first round of the competition, below is a summary of the major economic and earnings data set for release this week.

Monday, Oct. 21

  • Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) - Before Market
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) - Before Market
  • TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) - After Market
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) - After Market

Tuesday, Oct. 22

  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) - Before Market
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) - Before Market
  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) - Before Market
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) - Before Market
  • McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) - Before Market
  • NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) - Before Market
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) - Before Market
  • Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) - Before Market
  • PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) - Before Market
  • Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) - Before Market
  • Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) - Before Market
  • UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) - Before Market
  • United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) - Before Market
  • United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) - Before Market
  • September Existing Home Sales - 10:00 am
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG)- After Market
  • Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)- After Market
  • Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) - After Market
  • Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) - After Market
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) - After Market

Wednesday, Oct. 23

  • Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) - Before Market
  • Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - Before Market
  • Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) - Before Market
  • Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) - Before Market
  • Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) - Before Market
  • General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) - Before Market
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) - Before Market
  • Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) - Before Market
  • Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) - Before Market
  • Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) - Before Market
  • Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) - After Market
  • eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) - After Market
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) - After Market
  • Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) - After Market
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) - After Market
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) - After Market
  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) - After Market
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) - After Market
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) - After Market

Thursday, Oct. 24

  • 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) - Before Market
  • American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) - Before Market
  • AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) - Before Market
  • Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) - Before Market
  • Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) - Before Market
  • Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) - Before Market
  • Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) - Before Market
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) - Before Market
  • Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) - Before Market
  • September Durable goods orders - 8:30 am
  • September New Home Sales - 10:00 am
  • Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) - After Market
  • Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) - After Market
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) - After Market
  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) - After Market
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) - After Market
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) - After Market
  • Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) - After Market
  • Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) - After Market

Friday, Oct. 25

  • Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) - Before Market
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) - Before Market
  • Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) - Before Market
  • October Consumer sentiment index (final) - 10:00 am

Click here to check out the WeTrader Competition's full ruleset and sign up for your opportunity to compete.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Benzinga. By participating in the WeTrader Competition you are providing information to Webull and not to any other party. The information provided will be used in conjunction with the following Privacy Policy found at https://www.webull.com/policy

No content on the Benzinga website shall be considered a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities, options or other investment products. All information and data on the website are for reference only and no historical data shall be considered as the basis for judging future trends.

Webull is a content partner of Benzinga

Posted-In: Webull WeTrader CompetitionEarnings Fintech News Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAL + ABEV)

Earnings Roll On With Light Schedule Today But McDonald's, Biogen On Tuesday Calendar
Boeing And Lockheed Martin To Report Q3 Earnings, With 737 MAX Still Key
7 Most Shorted Airline Stocks Since The 737 Max Grounding
Jon Najarian Highlights Unusual Activity In American Airlines And Facebook
Surprise! The Airbus Jetliner You Ordered Years Ago Just Got More Expensive
The Major Airlines With The Best On-Time Arrival Performance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

FreightWaves Adds Rail Cost Data, Air Cargo Lane Data And Average Length Of Haul By Equipment Type!

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday