Earnings Season Kicks Into Full Gear In Round 3 Of The WeTrader Competition

Today marks the start of the third round of the WeTrader Competition, hosted by the zero-commission online trading platform Webull.

The competition tasks traders to formulate their best paper trading strategy over the course of four weekly rounds for the chance to win an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Winners from each round will also be eligible to compete in the Championship Round for a grand prize of either a $40,000 student loan payment or a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3.

To help prepare traders to properly weight and hedge their portfolios for the first round of the competition, below is a summary of the major economic and earnings data set for release this week.

Monday, Oct. 21

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) - Before Market

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) - Before Market

(NYSE: UTX) - Before Market September Existing Home Sales - 10:00 am

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG)- After Market

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) - Before Market

(NYSE: RCI) - Before Market Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) - After Market

(NYSE: SAVE) - After Market Tesla, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TSLA) - After Market

Thursday, Oct. 24

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) - Before Market

(NYSE: AZN) - Before Market Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)

(NYSE: VLO) - Before Market September Durable goods orders - 8:30 am

September New Home Sales - 10:00 am

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) - After Market

(NASDAQ: ALGT) - After Market Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) - After Market

(NYSE: VALE) - After Market Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) - After Market

Friday, Oct. 25

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) - Before Market

(NYSE: VZ) - Before Market October Consumer sentiment index (final) - 10:00 am

Click here to check out the WeTrader Competition's full ruleset and sign up for your opportunity to compete.

