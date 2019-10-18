Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

American Express Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 18, 2019 7:45am   Comments
Share:
American Express Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat

American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported third-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.03 by 2.46%. This is a 10.64% increase over earnings of $1.88 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $11 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.95 billion by 0.46%. This is a 8.44% increase over sales of $10.144 billion the same period last year.

See Also: Best Credit Cards For Home Improvement

"Our results continued the steady performance we've been delivering for several years now, marking the 9th straight quarter of FX-adjusted revenue growth of at least 8%," said Steve Squeri, CEO of American Express. "I'm pleased with the breadth and consistency of our revenue growth, driven by a well-balanced mix of card member spending, loans and membership revenues from our fee-based products, which grew 19% and exceeded $1 billion this quarter for the first time.”

American Express shares were trading up 1.3% at $120.75 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $129.34 and a 52-week low of $89.05.

Posted-In: Earnings News Pre-Market Outlook Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXP)

8 Stocks To Watch For October 18, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 18, 2019
4 Ways To Reward Yourself For Grocery Shopping
3 Best Credit Cards For Contractors
Earnings, Econ Numbers And The Beige Book Pepper The Second Round of The WeTrader Competition
Bank For Your Buck: 4 Best Credit Cards For Entrepreneurs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cannabis, Hemp Compny Goldenseed Files For RegA+ Stock Offering With SEC