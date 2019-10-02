Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of ADP Report

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2019 7:26am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of ADP Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Data on motor vehicle sales for September will be released today. The ADP national employment report for September will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak in St. Louis, Missouri at 9:00 a.m. ET, while New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in St La Jolla, CA at 10:50 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 144 points to 26,377 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 16.1 points to 2,921.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 49.25 points to 7,646.25.

Oil prices traded mixed as Brent crude futures fell 0.2% to trade at $ 58.78 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.2% to trade at $53.72 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 1.4%, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 1.6% and German DAX 30 index falling 1.5%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 2%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 1.7%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.49%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.19%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.92% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.94%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $78 to $72.

Expeditors International shares fell 1.5% to close at $73.17 on Monday.

Breaking News

  • RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views.
  • United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) announced an all-stock merger with Flutter Entertainment.
  • Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXPD + RPM)

7 Stocks To Watch For October 2, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 2, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday
Expeditors International Navigates Trade War, Posts Earnings Beat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

5 Tips For Starting A Family And Controlling Your Budget

'Fast Money' Traders Weigh In On Verizon, Occidental Petroleum And More