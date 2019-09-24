Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tuesday's Market Minute: Upside Risk?!
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
September 24, 2019 9:42am   Comments
Share:
Tuesday's Market Minute: Upside Risk?!

Most of the major indices are 1%-3% below their all-time highs despite headline risks, geopolitical turmoil, and weakening corporate earnings. With negative market sentiment ramping up, why are U.S. markets still near record highs?

One question that most market-watchers and economists have not addressed is a potential for a melt-up for stocks. The upcoming fourth quarter is historically strong and retail sales are projected to rise close to 5% above last year’s levels this holiday shopping season. The consumer continues to carry the U.S. economy and data is showing no slowdown at this point. Low unemployment and rising wages are providing the backdrop for strong holiday sales, which should boost GDP numbers into the end of 2019. The flipside is rising consumer debt but the robust employment situation is pushing back against those fears.

Earnings season begins in a few weeks and should give us some clarity on the corporate side along with expectations on guidance. If the fourth quarter is as good as projected, will stocks continue to rise into the end of the year and recession fears get pushed aside? Time will tell…

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: GDPEarnings News Eurozone Retail Sales Global Markets General Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mortgage Rates Vs. The Stock Market