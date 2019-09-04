Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.56 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.17. This is a 48.57% increase over earnings of $1.05 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. This is a 15.12% increase over sales of $2.606 billion the same period last year.

"This was another great quarter for Navistar," said Troy Clarke, Navistar CEO. "Market share increased, revenues and earnings grew at double-digit rates, and we made significant investments in our operations and our Uptime promise."

Navistar shares were trading up 10.93% at $24.25 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $43.66 and a 52-week low of $21.32.

