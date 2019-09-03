Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) reported second-quarter losses of 18 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate by 2 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $25.1 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $24.13 million by 4.02%.

"We had a strong second-quarter, and I'm very pleased with our results. We continue to see strong demand across all verticals and geographies," said Ruvi Kitov, CEO of Tufin Software. "We landed notable new logos, while at the same time expanding within our existing customer base. The need for network security policy automation is becoming more and more pressing as network complexity increases and digital transformation accelerates."

Tufin Software shares closed last Friday at $18.02. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.04 and a 52-week low of $15.15.

