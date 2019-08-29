Dell Technologies Shares Soar On Big Q2 Earnings Beat
Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) shares were trading higher Thursday after the company reported a second-quarter earnings beat.
Adjusted earnings came in at $2.15, beating estimates by 69 cents. Sales came in at $23.4 billion, beating estimates by $110 million.
"We are in the early stages of a technology-led investment cycle. IT spending remains healthy and our business drivers remain strong," Jeff Clarke, Dell's vice chairman, said in a statement.
"We are innovating and integrating across the Dell Technologies portfolio, from the edge to the core to the cloud, with a diverse business designed to succeed in any macro environment. For example, core Dell orders were up 4% in the quarter excluding China."
Dell Technologies shares were up 7.44% at $50.25 at the time of publication Thursday in after-hours trading.
Q2 Highlights
- VMware revenue up 12%.
- Record cash flow from operations of $3.3 billion.
- Revenue up 2%.
