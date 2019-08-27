Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares are plummeting despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.

Earnings came in at 65 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $797 million, beating estimates by $9.71 million.

The company issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.

Autodesk sees adjusted EPS between 70 cents-74 cents versus a 77 cent estimate, and sales of $820 million-$830 million versus a $838.78 million estimate.

"We closed a solid first half of the year with a very strong second quarter as revenue, billings, earnings, and free cash flow came in ahead of expectations," said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO. "ARR grew to a record $3.1 billion, driven by all parts of the business. Construction demonstrated continued strength with wins across all parts of the portfolio, and Fusion 360 - our design-to-manufacturing platform - continued to build momentum."

Highlights

Total ARR increased 31%

Total billings increased 48%

Total revenue increased 30%

Autodesk shares traded lower by 9% to $136.76 in Tuesday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $150.21.

Photo courtesy of Autodesk.