1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) reported fourth-quarter losses of 12 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate by 2 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $259.4 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $255.15 million. This is a 12.81% increase over sales of $229.934 million the same period last year.

"We entered fiscal 2019 with a plan to accelerate our revenue growth rate by investing behind our lead Harry & David and 1-800-Flowers.com brands and we are very pleased to have exceeded our growth targets, with total revenues increasing more than eight percent driven by strong growth across all three of our business segments,” said Chris McCann, CEO, 1-800-Flowers.com in a statement.

“In terms of our bottom-line results, year-over-year contribution margins exceeded our plans in all three business segments with solid growth in total EBITDA, EPS and Free Cash Flow driven primarily by strong performance in our Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets and BloomNet segments. These results reflect our intense focus on execution and innovation – in our digital marketing programs, in merchandising programs that emphasize new product development and, in our initiatives to constantly improve our business platform to enhance our operating leverage.”

1-800-Flowers.com shares were trading up 5.63% at $20.45 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.77 and a 52-week low of $10.

