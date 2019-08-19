Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sina Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2019 7:54am   Comments
Share:

Sina Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) reported second-quarter earnings of 73 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 53 cents.

The company reported net revenues decreased 1% year-over-year to $533.1 million, but beat the analyst consensus estimate $516.2 million.

Sina reported advertising revenues decreased 5% year-over-year to $433.6 million. Non-advertising revenues increased 19% year-over-year to $99.4 million. Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues increased 20% year-over-year to $96.8 million.

Shares were trading up 7.38% at $40.43 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $72.94 and a 52-week low of $32.99.

Related Links:

Qudian Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat

Deere Reports Q3 Earnings Miss, Cuts Guidance

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SINA)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Open
5 Stocks To Watch For August 19, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Don't Ignore This Low Volatility ETF