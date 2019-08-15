Market Overview

Walmart Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 15, 2019 7:16am   Comments
Walmart Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.27 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22 by 4.1%. This is a 1.55% decrease over earnings of $1.29 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $130.4 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $130.21 billion by 0.15%. This is a 1.85% increase over sales of $128.028 billion the same period last year.

U.S. e-commerce sales growth of 37% includes strong growth in online grocery. Sam's Club comp sales increased 1.2%, and e-commerce sales grew 35%.

Walmart shares were trading up 5.62% at $112.17 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $115.49 and a 52-week low of $85.78.

Photo credit: Walmart Corporate from Bentonville, via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Earnings News Top Stories Best of Benzinga

