Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Quarterly Report, Says Tariff Impact 'Seems Manageable'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 3:25pm   Comments
Share:
Walmart Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Quarterly Report, Says Tariff Impact 'Seems Manageable'

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is likely to show continued strength in multiple financial metrics when it reports second quarter earnings Thursday, Aug. 15, according to Baird.

The Analyst

Peter Benedict maintained an Outperform rating on Walmart with an unchanged $115 price target.

The Thesis

Walmart is expected to earn $1.22 per share in the second quarter on comps of 2.5-3%, Benedict said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.)

This would mark a deceleration from 3.4% comp growth in the first quarter, but remains "solid" and implies continued market share gains, the analyst said.

Bentonville appears to have benefited in the quarter from investments in price, continued rollout of grocery pickups and delivery and the launch of next-day delivery options, he said. 

The online business is expected to show 150 basis points of contribution to comps, as Walmart's e-commerce business likely grew at 35%, which is consistent with management's full-year expectations, Benedict said.

Sam's Club will likely show continued softer comps from last year's store closures, he said. 

Walmart's gross margins should show continued signs of pressure and could fall 35 basis points in the second quarter, the analyst said. The declines are mostly due to Flipkart investments and partially due to a modest decline in the U.S. business from investments in price, he said. 

Beyond the second quarter, Walmart looks to be on track to hit the Street's full-year 2019 EPS estimate of $4.84, and any impact to the P&L line from new tariffs "seems manageable," according to Baird.

Price Action

Walmart shares were down 2.03% at $105.10 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

A Walmart World? Morgan Stanley Likes Walmart's Approach To Global Operations

Walmart Analyst: Fintech Platform PhonePe Could Be Worth Almost As Much As Flipkart

Latest Ratings for WMT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Jun 2019MaintainsOverweight
Jun 2019MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for WMT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Baird Peter Benedict retailAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between U.S., China Continue
CNBC's Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report
Bank Of America Likes Funko After 2019 Guidance Raise
Twists And Turns: This Week's Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China
'A Framework': UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance
FedEx Will End Ground Shipments Of Amazon Packages
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AIVUpgrades
ABEODowngrades2.0
RBAMaintains40.0
COLDMaintains38.0
MANHMaintains92.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

KeyBanc's Numbers To Watch In Luckin Coffee's Q2 Report