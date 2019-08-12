Market Overview

Barrick Gold Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2019 7:40am   Comments
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) reported second-quarterly earnings of 9 cents per share. This is a 28.57% increase over earnings of 7 cents per share from the same period last year.

In July, Barrick Gold announced it will acquire Acacia Mining plc (OTC: ABGLF) for $428 million. Since March 2017, the business and operations of Acacia have been materially affected by the ongoing disputes with the Government of Tanzania.

Barrick Gold is still negotiating with Tanzania to settle a dispute, which has seen Acacia banned from exporting gold and copper.

Barrick Gold shares were trading up 2.09% at $18.52 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.44 and a 52-week low of $9.53.

