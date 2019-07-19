Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Barrick Gold Will Acquire Tanzania-Based Acacia Mining For $428M
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 19, 2019 8:33am   Comments
Share:

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) will acquire Acacia Mining plc (OTC: ABGLF) for $428 million.

Since March of 2017, the business and operations of Acacia have been materially affected by the ongoing disputes with the Government of Tanzania. Acacia says it continues to favor a negotiated resolution to the company's dispute with the Government of Tanzania.

Barrick Gold is still negotiating with the Government of Tanzania to settle a dispute, which has seen Acacia banned from exporting gold and copper.

Barrick Gold shares were trading down 1.57% at $16.95 in Friday’s pre-market session.

Related Links:

Ur-Energy, Energy Fuels Respond To Trump's Uranium Sourcing Memo

Rio Tinto Shares Fall On Lower Pilbara Iron Ore Shipment Guidance

Posted-In: M&A News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOLD + ABGLF)

BMO Resumes Coverage On Gold Stocks: Bullish On Barrick, Neutral On Newmont
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019
Top 10 Most Overbought Stocks Via Benzinga Pro's Radar Tool For Friday, June 28, 2019
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Overbought Stocks For June 25, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Maybe It's Time To Be Bearish On Regional Bank ETFs