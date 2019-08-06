Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tenneco Trades Sharply Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 06, 2019 7:58am   Comments
Share:
Tenneco Trades Sharply Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat

Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and sales results.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 93 cents by 29.03%. This is a 37.5% decrease over earnings of $1.92 per share from the same period last year.

Tenneco reported quarterly sales of $4.504 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.48 billion by 0.54%. This is a 77.53% increase over sales of $2.537 billion the same period last year.

"Tenneco's revenue growth outpaced industry production by nine percentage points, driven by higher light vehicle, commercial truck and off-highway revenues," said Brian Kesseler, co-CEO. "We delivered sequential earnings improvement on flat revenue quarter to quarter, with disciplined cost management and effective synergy capture actions."

Shares were trading up 12.17% at $8.85 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $47.22 and a 52-week low of $7.62.

Related Links:

Cars.com Falls 30% After Sales Miss, Guidance Cut

ON Semiconductor Reports Q2 Earnings Miss

Posted-In: Earnings M&A News Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TEN)

30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019
New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning
Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning
New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session