Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mallinckrodt Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 06, 2019 7:24am   Comments
Share:

Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) reported second-quarter earnings of $2.53 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.08 by 21.635. This is a 42.13% increase over earnings of $1.78 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $823.3 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $815.9 million by 0.91%. This is a 30.33% increase over sales of $631.7 million the same period last year.

Mallinckrodt sees fiscal year 2019 adjusted EPS at $8.40-$8.70 versus the $8.24 estimate.

"We're pleased to have delivered a strong first half of the year, highlighted by the solid operational performance of all hospital products, AMITIZA, and the Specialty Generics segment, along with good progress on our Acthar Gel data generation efforts," said Mark Trudeau, CEO of Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt shares were trading up 6.5% at $6.90 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $36.65 and a 52-week low of $6.07.

Related Links:

Cars.com Falls 30% After Sales Miss, Guidance Cut

ON Semiconductor Reports Q2 Earnings Miss

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MNK)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi's Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019
40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Mallinckrodt
24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi's Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering