Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) reported second-quarter earnings of 93 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 87 cents by 6.9%. This is a 13.41% increase over earnings of 82 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.31 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.28 billion by 2.34%. This is a 4.24% decrease over sales of $1.368 billion the same period last year.

"Second-quarter results maintained early year momentum and helped us to exceed our already high expectations for a strong first half of 2019,” said Greg Creed, CEO of Yum Brands. “I'm especially pleased to report that we delivered 10% system sales growth in the quarter, supported by broad based strength at KFC International and Taco Bell."

Yum Brands shares were trading up 4.2% at $117.25 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $114.37 and a 52-week low of $78.22.

