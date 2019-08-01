Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dunkin' Brands Reports Q2 Mixed Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 01, 2019 7:25am   Comments
Share:

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) reported second-quarter earnings of 86 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 82 cents.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $359.3 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $360.68 million.

Dunkin' reported U.S. comparable store sales growth of 1.7% and Baskin-Robbins U.S. comparable store sales saw a decline of 1.4%. The company added 46 net new Dunkin' locations in the U.S. with a total of 109 net new Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins locations globally.

"We're attracting a new consumer with both espresso and our Power Platform and will continue to bring more on-trend innovation to fuel guests throughout the day," said CEO David.

Dunkin' shares were trading down 0.05% at $80.12 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $83.22 and a 52-week low of $61.69.

Related Links:

Scotts Miracle Gro Higher After Q3 Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance

Johnson Controls Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Narrows Guidance

Posted-In: Earnings News Retail Sales

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DNKN)

Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019
Beyond Meat Shorts Take Another $100M Hit On Dunkin' Partnership
Beyond Meat Partners With Dunkin' For Beyond Sausage In Manhattan
Wedbush's Checks With Dunkin Franchisees Points To Bullish Outlook
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Verizon Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings