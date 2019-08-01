Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) reported second-quarter earnings of 86 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 82 cents.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $359.3 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $360.68 million.

Dunkin' reported U.S. comparable store sales growth of 1.7% and Baskin-Robbins U.S. comparable store sales saw a decline of 1.4%. The company added 46 net new Dunkin' locations in the U.S. with a total of 109 net new Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins locations globally.

"We're attracting a new consumer with both espresso and our Power Platform and will continue to bring more on-trend innovation to fuel guests throughout the day," said CEO David.

Dunkin' shares were trading down 0.05% at $80.12 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $83.22 and a 52-week low of $61.69.

