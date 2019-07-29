Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Beyond Meat Reports Q2 Sales Beat; Net Revenue Rises 287%
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2019 4:12pm   Comments
Share:
Beyond Meat Reports Q2 Sales Beat; Net Revenue Rises 287%

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDQ:BYND) shares were falling after-hours Monday after the maker of plant-based meat alternatives posted a second-quarter sales beat and raised its full-year 2019 guidance. 

The company lost 24 cents per share, which may not compare to the consensus estimate of an 8-cent loss. 

Sales of $67.251 million beat estimates by $14.54 million.

The company raised its full-year sales guidance from $210 million to $240 million and raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance from breakeven to positive.

“We are very pleased with our second quarter results which reflect continued strength across our business as evidenced by new foodservice partnerships, expanded distribution in domestic retail channels and accelerating expansion in our international markets," CEO Ethan Brown said in a statement. 

"We believe our positive momentum continues to demonstrate mainstream consumers’ growing desire for plant-based meat products both domestically and abroad." 

Beyond Meat shares were down 2% at $217.69 in after-hours trading at the time of publication Monday. 

Q2 Highlights

  • Net revenue increased 287%
  • Net loss of $9.4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 million

Related Links:

Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nio, Snap, Uber And More

Barron's Picks And Pans: Beyond Meat, Broadcom, Kraft Heinz And More

Photo courtesy of Beyond Meat. 

Posted-In: Ethan BrownEarnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BYND)

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 29, 2019
Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls
Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019
Mike Khouw's Beyond Meat Trade
Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday
Beyond Meat Shorts Take Another $100M Hit On Dunkin' Partnership
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

TRATON SE Posts Higher First-Half Sales And Profits But Concerned About Second Half