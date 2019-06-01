Barron's Picks And Pans: Beyond Meat, Broadcom, Kraft Heinz And More

This weekend's Barron's offers investors tips for playing the changing senior housing market.

Other featured articles examine a battered semiconductor stock worth a look and a recent IPO that could burn investors.

Also, the prospects for Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn picks.

"7 Stocks to Play a Changing Retirement Housing Market" by Avi Salzman shows how stocks of senior-housing operators such a Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) are less vulnerable to trade tensions and may offer large dividends.

In "Broadcom Stock Has Been Battered. Here's Why It's Now a Buy.," Jack Hough makes the case that semiconductor company Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) should weather China trade tensions and a slump in chip demand. Furthermore, its stock is cheap.

Al Root's "Beyond Meat Stock Could Burn Shareholders" suggests that even if the market for alternative meat explodes and Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) outsells rivals, it's no sure thing that the company can maintain the growth required to justify the current valuation.

While the renowned activist investor is unlikely to stop the merger, shareholder pressure on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) management is mounting, according to Carl Icahn Is Taking On Occidental Petroleum. Why It's Good for the Stock." by Andrew Bary.

In Andrew Bary's "Kraft Heinz Stock Blows Up on Warren Buffett," see how the continuing slide of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) shares has stamped an unusual blemish on the Oracle of Omaha's investing record.

Also in this week's Barron's:

How to choose a retirement home

A small cap with a 9 percent dividend yield

How tech's problems go well beyond trade

Avoiding trouble in the debt market

The next threat to big marijuana

Photo courtesy of Beyond Meat.