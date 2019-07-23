Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stanley Black & Decker Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 23, 2019 7:44am   Comments
Share:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) reported second-quarter earnings of $2.66 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.55 by 4.31%. This is a 3.5% increase over earnings of $2.57 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.76 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.8 billion by 1.05%. This is a 3.18% increase over sales of $3.644 billion the same period last year.

"We achieved a strong second quarter financial performance which included above-market organic growth led by Tools & Storage, 60 basis points of operating margin rate expansion, and earnings per share growth, while successfully overcoming $110 million in external pre-tax margin headwinds,” said Stanley Black & Decker CEO James Loree.

Stanley Black & Decker shares were trading up 0.35% at $142 during Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $155.22 and a 52-week low of $106.41.

Related Links:

Halliburton Reports Mixed Q2 Results

GNC Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SWK)

Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Berkshire Hathaway, Range Resources, Zynerba And More