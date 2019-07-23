Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) reported second-quarter earnings of $2.66 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.55 by 4.31%. This is a 3.5% increase over earnings of $2.57 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.76 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.8 billion by 1.05%. This is a 3.18% increase over sales of $3.644 billion the same period last year.

"We achieved a strong second quarter financial performance which included above-market organic growth led by Tools & Storage, 60 basis points of operating margin rate expansion, and earnings per share growth, while successfully overcoming $110 million in external pre-tax margin headwinds,” said Stanley Black & Decker CEO James Loree.

Stanley Black & Decker shares were trading up 0.35% at $142 during Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $155.22 and a 52-week low of $106.41.

