Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) reported second-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 3 cents by 16.67%. This is a 39.66% decrease over earnings of 58 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $5.93 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.97 billion by 0.67%. This is a 3.53% decrease over sales of $6.147 billion the same period last year.

"International revenue increased 6% sequentially, confirming our expectation of high single-digit international growth for all of 2019. Momentum is building internationally and activity improvement should continue into 2020," said eff Miller, Chairman, President and CEO. "Both of our divisions made meaningful contributions to growing North America revenue and margins in the second quarter. We are successfully executing our strategy of controlling what we can control and managing our business to perform well in any market conditions."

Halliburton shares were trading up 1.7% at $22.12 during Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.29 and a 52-week low of $20.98 per share.

Photo via Wikimedia.