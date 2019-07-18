5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are up 10% after reporting first-quarter earnings growth. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.47), up from $(0.73) year-over-year. Sales came in at $96.077 million, up from $47.289 million year-over-year.
- Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) shares are up 7.5% after reports the company is in advanced talks to merge with GateHouse. The deal could be announced in the next few weeks, according to Dow Jones.
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) shares are up 9% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 49 cents per share, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $1.26 billion, beating estimates by $40 million. The company also issued strong third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are up 1% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.37, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $33.7 billion, beating estimates by $950 million.
Losers
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are down 1% despite reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat.
