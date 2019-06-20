Market Overview

Methode Electronics Shares Fall After Q4 Earnings Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 20, 2019 8:07am   Comments
Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 62 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 72 cents. This is a 36.73% decrease over earnings of 98 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $266 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $275.15 million. This is a 6.83% increase over sales of $249 million the same period last year.

Methode sees FY2020 EPS of $3.25-$3.55 versus a $3.52 estimate.

Methode shares traded down 5.5% to $25.25 in Thursday's pre-market session.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance

