Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Earnings Scheduled For June 20, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 20, 2019 4:09am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For June 20, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $37.21 billion.
  • Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
  • Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
  • Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $275.15 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $931.59 million.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $499.45 million.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $71.06 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMC + CGC)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 19
Bank Of America's Energy Drink Case Study: Early Distribution Deals Could Decide Winners In Cannabis Market
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Canopy Growth, CURE Pharmaceutical To Work Together On CBD Oral Thin Films
Why Marijuana Is About To Mint Millionaires
Why You Shouldn't Buy Canadian Marijuana Stocks, According To Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Texas Makes Mail And Parcel Theft A Criminal Offense