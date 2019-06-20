Earnings Scheduled For June 20, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $37.21 billion.
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $275.15 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $931.59 million.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $499.45 million.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $71.06 million.
Earnings Scheduled
