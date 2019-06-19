Market Overview

La-Z-Boy Q4 Sales Miss Target, Shares Down 7%
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 19, 2019 7:56am   Comments
La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) on Tuesday afternoon reported quarterly earnings of 64 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 70 cents. This is a 3.03% decrease over earnings of 66 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $453.8 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $469.05 million. This is a 8.04% increase over sales of $420.025 million the same period last year.

La-Z-Boy shares are trading down 7.6% at $27.50 in Wednesday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.15 and a 52-week low of $25.30.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

