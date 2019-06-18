Don't be caught off-guard: La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, June 18.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see La-Z-Boy reporting earnings of 70 cents per share on revenue of $469.05 million.

In the same quarter last year, La-Z-Boy posted a profit of 66 cents on sales of $420.02 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 6.06 percent. Sales would be up 11.67 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.43 0.25 0.64 EPS Actual 0.63 0.48 0.34 0.66

Stock Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy were trading at $30.24 as of June 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.8 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on La-Z-Boy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.