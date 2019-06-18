Market Overview

Tuesday's Market Minute: What To Watch For Today, 6/18
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
June 18, 2019 9:40am   Comments
Tuesday's Market Minute: What To Watch For Today, 6/18

Earnings season has pretty much petered out, but there are a few interesting names on the radar this week: Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE)(postmarket today), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL)(postmarket Wednesday), and Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) (postmarket Thursday), all software companies. It may be interesting for investors to consider the correlation and competition between the companies, and evaluate which has the best fundamentals and products to its name.

Red Hat is best known for its version of Linux, an open-source operating system, while Adobe's products are household names: Photoshop, PDF, etc. Oracle's subsidiaries include Taleo, a common talent acquisition software company. Adobe's stock is up over 23% this year, while Oracle's is up 18%, and Red Hat's 7%. However, artists and individuals have recently been unhappy with Adobe's products like Photoshop, as Adobe changed its policy to make users upgrade to the newest version rather than using old licenses. On the one hand, updated subscriptions means a higher revenue, and subscriptions seems to be the way of the future for software: Microsoft has implemented a similar strategy for its Office suite. On the other hand, there are alternatives to the product that cost less, and that may mean a migration of paying users away from Adobe. Although these changes are too recent to likely impact revenue this quarter, it could hurt Adobe in the future if the brand has soured for consumers.

Tune into TD Ameritrade Network for live coverage of earnings this week & much more!

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Posted-In: Oracle software TDAmeritradeEarnings News Markets Tech General

 

