Steel Dynamics Warns For Q2 Steel Shipments
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2019 8:20am   Comments
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) warned its second-quarter steel operation earnings is expected to decrease in comparison to its first-quarter results. The company provided second-quarter earnings guidance in the range of 86 cents to 90 cents per diluted share.

The company’s first-quarter earnings were 91 cents per diluted share and prior year second-quarter earnings were $1.53 per diluted share.

The reduced earnings are due to lower profitability from the company's long product steel operations, as shipments and metal spread declined in the quarter.

Steel Dynamics shares traded down 1.9% at $25.71 in Tuesday's pre-market session.

Other steel names moving in sympathy include Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) and AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) is down 0.9% at around $2..

Posted-In: News Guidance

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

