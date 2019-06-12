Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

7 Stocks To Watch For June 12, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 12, 2019 4:42am   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks To Watch For June 12, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $776.22 million after the closing bell. Tailored Brands shares gained 5.2 percent to close at $5.90 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts are expecting Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) to have earned $0.23 per share on revenue of $127.26 million in the latest quarter. Hooker Furniture will release earnings before the markets open. Hooker Furniture shares rose 0.5 percent to close at $26.93 on Tuesday.
  • Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) raised its second-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also raised its second-quarter gross profit margin guidance from 16-18 percent to at least 21 percent. Magnachip Semiconductor shares climbed 29.2 percent to $11.41 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $586.62 million. RH shares rose 0.9 percent to close at $93.25 on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported downbeat sales for its first quarter and cut FY2019 sales guidance. Dave & Buster’s shares dropped 17.3 percent to $42.64 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $755.00 million after the closing bell. Lululemon shares rose 0.2 percent to $171.89 in after-hours trading.
  • Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) shares climbed around 10 percent in after-hours trading after rejecting another merger bid from rival MGA Entertainment. Mattel shares jumped 9.8 percent to $11.87 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOFT + LULU)

Earnings Scheduled For June 12, 2019
Volatility Still Elevated Despite Rally, Pointing To Possible Anxiety In Market
Earnings Scheduled For June 11, 2019
May Job Flowers Didn't Sprout, Pressuring Market As Fed Impact Mulled
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Lululemon, Wayfair And More
Cowen: Sneaker Popularity, Resale Market Are Encouraging Signs For Brands
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday