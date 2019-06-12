7 Stocks To Watch For June 12, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $776.22 million after the closing bell. Tailored Brands shares gained 5.2 percent to close at $5.90 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) to have earned $0.23 per share on revenue of $127.26 million in the latest quarter. Hooker Furniture will release earnings before the markets open. Hooker Furniture shares rose 0.5 percent to close at $26.93 on Tuesday.
- Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) raised its second-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also raised its second-quarter gross profit margin guidance from 16-18 percent to at least 21 percent. Magnachip Semiconductor shares climbed 29.2 percent to $11.41 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $586.62 million. RH shares rose 0.9 percent to close at $93.25 on Tuesday.
- Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported downbeat sales for its first quarter and cut FY2019 sales guidance. Dave & Buster’s shares dropped 17.3 percent to $42.64 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $755.00 million after the closing bell. Lululemon shares rose 0.2 percent to $171.89 in after-hours trading.
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) shares climbed around 10 percent in after-hours trading after rejecting another merger bid from rival MGA Entertainment. Mattel shares jumped 9.8 percent to $11.87 in the after-hours trading session.
