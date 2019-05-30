Market Overview

Dollar Tree Trades Lower Following Q1 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 30, 2019 8:16am   Comments
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share, in line with analysts estimates and a decrease from earnings of $1.19 per share from the same period last year.

First-quarter sales were at $5.809 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. This is a 4.59 percent increase over sales of $5.554 billion the same period last year.

First-quarter comparable store sales were up 2.5 percent year over year; Family Dollar comparable store sales were up 1.9 percent.

The company sees second-quarter EPS 64 cents-73 cents and sales of $5.66 billion-$5.76 billion, the lower end of the analysts range.

Dollar Tree's stock is trading down 2.3 percent at $93.05 per share Thursday morning. The stock closed Wednesday down 2 percent.

Photo by M.O. Stevens/Wikimedia. 

