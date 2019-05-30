Discount retailer Dollar General (NYSE: DG) reported quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.39. This is a 8.82 percent increase over earnings of $1.36 per share from the same period last year.

Dollar General reported quarterly sales of $6.623 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. This is an 8.33 percent increase over sales of $6.114 billion the same period last year.

“Looking forward, we have a wide variety of initiatives and projects that we believe can help extend our growth trajectory over both the near and longer term,” said CEO Todd Vasos in a press release. “During 2019, we will enter our 80th year of serving others, and we remain dedicated to bringing innovation to our retail channel and delivering on our commitment of value and convenience to our customers. We are excited about our future and believe we are creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Dollar General's stock traded up 4.6 percent at $124 per share Thursday morning.

Photo credit: Ildar Sagdejev (Specious), via Wikimedia Commons