Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Dollar General Shares Rise On Q1 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 30, 2019 7:55am   Comments
Share:
Dollar General Shares Rise On Q1 Earnings Beat

Discount retailer Dollar General (NYSE: DG) reported quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.39. This is a 8.82 percent increase over earnings of $1.36 per share from the same period last year.

Dollar General reported quarterly sales of $6.623 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. This is an 8.33 percent increase over sales of $6.114 billion the same period last year.

“Looking forward, we have a wide variety of initiatives and projects that we believe can help extend our growth trajectory over both the near and longer term,” said CEO Todd Vasos in a press release. “During 2019, we will enter our 80th year of serving others, and we remain dedicated to bringing innovation to our retail channel and delivering on our commitment of value and convenience to our customers. We are excited about our future and believe we are creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Dollar General's stock traded up 4.6 percent at $124 per share Thursday morning.

Related Links:

Stubbornly Strong Dollar Could Remain That Way

12 Stocks To Watch For May 30, 2019

Photo credit: Ildar Sagdejev (Specious), via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DG)

12 Stocks To Watch For May 30, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2019
Dollar General Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 30, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Meeting
What To Make Of A Messy First Quarter For US Retailers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Express Trades Sharply Higher After Q1 Sales Beat