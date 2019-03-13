Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares are getting pummeled after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss.

Earnings came in at a loss of 15 per share, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $144.5 million, beating estimates by $23.43 million. The company issued weak first-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings guidance.

"Our strong fourth quarter results showcase how customers are already embracing the new Cloudera's vision, as evidenced by early cross-sell motions to deliver data management and analytics from the Edge to AI," said CEO Tom Reilly.

"Having completed the merger with Hortonworks, we are now squarely focused on delivering a powerful combined, integrated platform purpose-built for enterprise customers. Enterprises want an enterprise data cloud, which offers the flexibility of both hybrid and multi-cloud delivery, as well as the versatility of multi-function analytics, all with common security and governance."

Highlights

Adjusted annualized revenue grew 24 percent year-over-year

Completed merger with Hortonworks

Operating cash flow was $40.2 million

Revenue increased 37 percent year-over-year

Cloudera's stock was down 9.3 percent in after-hours trading at $13.35 per share. The stock closed the regular session at $14.61, up 1.8 percent.