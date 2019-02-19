Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) shares were up 2 percent after hours Tuesday following a fourth-quarter earnings beat.

Q4 adjusted earnings came in at 63 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $1.2 billion, beating estimates by $10 million.

"In 2018, we continued to show the strength of our business in providing premier nutrition products to distributors and consumers around the world. We achieved double-digit net sales growth and record volume points, enhancing our value for shareholders," Herbalife CEO Michael Johnson said in a statement.

"In 2019, our momentum will continue as global trends drive demand for our products and business opportunity, and our distributors deliver value to their customers."

The company guided to Q1 adjusted EPS in a range of 68-78 cents against a 70-cent estimate and forecast full-year adjusted EPS of $1.45-$1.54 vs. a $1.47 estimate.

Q4 Highlights

Net sales increased 9 percent year-over-year.

Record full-year 2018 volume points of 5.9 billion, a year-over-year increase of 10 percent.

Photo courtesy of Herbalife.