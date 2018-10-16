Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are soaring after delivering a third-quarter earnings beat.

Third-quarter earnings came in at 89 cents per share, beating estimates by 21 cents. Sales came in at $3.999 billion, missing estimates by $1 million. The company issued fourth quarter of 23 cents per share, which does not compare to the 51-cent estaimtes, and sees sales of $4.2 billion.

Highlights

Total Streaming Net Additions - 6.96 million

U.S. Streaming Net Adds - 1.09 million

International Streaming Net Adds - 5.87 million

Q4 Projected Net Adds -9.4 million

Netflix reaffirmed FY2018 operating margin guidance at the lower of the 10-11 percent range. The company sees Q4 operating margin falling from 7.5 percent in Q4 2017 to 5 percent.

Netflix shares traded around $391.63 at time of publication, up 13 percent in the after-hours session.

Iqiyi Inc (NASDAQ: IQ), considered the "Netflix of China," appeared to be moving in sympathy and was up more than 3 percent in after-hours trading.

