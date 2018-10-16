Market Overview

Netflix Soars After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2018 4:20pm   Comments
Netflix Soars After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
Bank Earnings To The Rescue? Market Seeing Some Green After Strong Results
12 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2018
Netflix soars after strong subs growth guidance (Seeking Alpha)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are soaring after delivering a third-quarter earnings beat.

Third-quarter earnings came in at 89 cents per share, beating estimates by 21 cents. Sales came in at $3.999 billion, missing estimates by $1 million. The company issued fourth quarter of 23 cents per share, which does not compare to the 51-cent estaimtes, and sees sales of $4.2 billion.

Highlights

  • Total Streaming Net Additions - 6.96 million
  • U.S. Streaming Net Adds - 1.09 million
  • International Streaming Net Adds - 5.87 million
  • Q4 Projected Net Adds -9.4 million

Netflix reaffirmed FY2018 operating margin guidance at the lower of the 10-11 percent range. The company sees Q4 operating margin falling from 7.5 percent in Q4 2017 to 5 percent.

Netflix shares traded around $391.63 at time of publication, up 13 percent in the after-hours session.

Iqiyi Inc (NASDAQ: IQ), considered the "Netflix of China," appeared to be moving in sympathy and was up more than 3 percent in after-hours trading.

Netflix Q3 Earnings Preview: A Subscriber Numbers Story

FANG Weakness Drags New Communication Services ETFs

