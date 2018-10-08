Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Reasons To Buy Iqiyi – The 'Netflix Of China' – According To Jefferies

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2018 12:33pm   Comments
Share:
3 Reasons To Buy Iqiyi – The 'Netflix Of China' – According To Jefferies
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2018
The Week Ahead: Nike Earnings, FDA Debates E-Cig Industry, SurveyMonkey IPOs

Streaming video provider Iqiyi Inc (NASDAQ: IQ), dubbed by some as being the "Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) of China," offers investors a potential upside of nearly 30 percent, according to Jefferies.

The Analyst

Jefferies' Karen Chan initiated coverage of Iqiyi with a Buy rating and $33 price target.

The Thesis

The bullish case for Iqiyi is based on three factors, Chan said in the initiation note. (See her track record here.)

They are:

  • The online video space in China remains undermonetized, which is positive for a company that holds a leadership position with 565 million mobile monthly active users (67 million paying users) and the highest time spent share at 42 percent, the analyst said. Looking forward to the end of 2018, the total subscriber base should expand to 84 million users; 20 percent of online Chinese video users by 2020; and ultimately penetrate 40 percent of the mobile MAU base, she said.
  • Original content for the Chinese audience continues to improve, and the streaming video trend as a whole is shifting away from quantity to quality, Chan said. This should benefit Iqiyi, which has a proven track record of original content, including 2018's "Story of the Yanxi Palace."
  • Content cost as a percentage of sales is likely to peak in fiscal 2018 at 87 percent and gravitate toward a 50-60-percent range over the long term, Chan said. The company will benefit from improved monetization of users and an increasing mix of original content that costs less to air per episode, she said.

Jefferies' $33 price target is based on 4.6 times 2019 P/S, which implies a 45-percent discount to Netflix's consensus estimates.

Price Action

Shares of iQiyi were up 1.7 percent at $25.92 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Which Is The Better Buy: Netflix Or China's Fast-Growing Iqiyi?

The iQIYI Growth Story Is Priced In, Goldman Says In Downgrade

Latest Ratings for IQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2018Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral
Aug 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for IQ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: China Jefferies Karen ChanAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX + IQ)

What's Next For FANG Stocks After Recent Weakness?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2018
Altria, CBS, IBM, Netflix: 'Fast Money' Picks For October 5
Todd Gordon's Bearish Netflix Options Trade
How Growth And Value ETFs Look After The Debut Of Communication Services
Netflix Who? 3 Media Stocks That Look Like They're Back In Favor
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

NIO Awaits Upside In China's Premium EV Market

28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session