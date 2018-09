The Week Ahead: Nike Earnings, FDA Debates E-Cig Industry, SurveyMonkey IPOs

Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning Sept. 24. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

Conferences

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Ignite Sept. 24-28

Investor Events

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) annual shareholder meeting

(NYSE: FDX) annual shareholder meeting IPO lockup expiration for Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDS)

(NASDAQ: ARDS) Offering lockup expirations for: GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd (NYSE: GHG), Homology Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ: FIXX), OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE), and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK)

(NYSE: GHG), (NASDAQ: FIXX), (NYSE: ONE), and (NASDAQ: OPBK) Analyst IPO quiet period expires for BioNano Genomics, Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO)

Tuesday

Economic

Federal Reserve two-day meeting begins

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb debates American Vaping Association President on concerns over teen use of e-cigarettes; stocks to watch include Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) and British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI)

(NYSE: MO) and (NYSE: BTI) API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.

Conferences

Salesforce.com, Inc (NYSE: CRM) Dreamforce Sept. 25-28

Notable Earnings

NIKE, Inc (NYSE: NKE) Q1 after hours

(NYSE: NKE) Q1 after hours KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Q3 after hours

Investor Events

Annual shareholder meeting for American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC)

(NASDAQ: AOBC) IPO lockup expiration for Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET)

(NASDAQ: SFET) Offering lockup expirations for: Genprex, Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX), iQiyi, Inc (NASDAQ: IQ), and Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UMRX)

Wednesday

Economics

EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.

Federal Reserve two-day meeting ends, rate decision at 2 p.m.

Notable Earnings

CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: KMX) Q2 premarket Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) Q2 after hours

IPOs

Arco Platform (ARCE)

Capital Bancorp (CBNK)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX)

SVMK (SVMK) - a.k.a. SurveyMonkey

Investor Events

Business update call for ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE)

(NYSE: OKE) Analyst/investor days for: Salesforce.com, Prudential Financial, Inc (NYSE: PRU), and Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI)

Thursday

Economic

U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.

EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Conferences

Sidoti & Co. Fall Conference

Notable Earnings

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Q2 premarket

IPOs

Arvinas (ARVN)

LAIX Inc (LAIX)

Ra Medical Systems (RMED)

Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

Urovant Sciences (UROV)

FDA/Bitoech

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) PDUFA date for Symjepi - low dose

Investor Events

Analyst/investor days for: Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) and MetLife, Inc (NYSE: MET)

Friday

Economic

Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Q2 premarket

IPOs

CooTek (CTK)

Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

YayYo (YAYO)

FDA/Biotech