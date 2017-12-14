8 Stocks To Watch For December 14, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $601.40 million before the opening bell. Scholastic shares rose 0.07 percent to $42.27 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: SCHL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $601.40 million before the opening bell. Scholastic shares rose 0.07 percent to $42.27 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $9.57 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 0.50 percent to $50.30 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $9.57 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 0.50 percent to $50.30 in after-hours trading. Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued a weak fourth quarter and FY18 guidance. Pier 1 shares dipped 24.66 percent to $4.40 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: PIR) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued a weak fourth quarter and FY18 guidance. Pier 1 shares dipped 24.66 percent to $4.40 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.5 per share on revenue of $910.98 million. Sanderson Farms shares gained 0.81 percent to $169.00 in after-hours trading.

