8 Stocks To Watch For December 14, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $601.40 million before the opening bell. Scholastic shares rose 0.07 percent to $42.27 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $9.57 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 0.50 percent to $50.30 in after-hours trading.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued a weak fourth quarter and FY18 guidance. Pier 1 shares dipped 24.66 percent to $4.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.5 per share on revenue of $910.98 million. Sanderson Farms shares gained 0.81 percent to $169.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) to have earned $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion in the latest quarter. Adobe will release earnings after the closing bell. Adobe shares gained 0.49 percent to $177.70 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $31.38 billion. Costco shares gained 0.12 percent to $188.50 in pre-market trading.
- Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales fell short of estimates. The company also issued weak fourth quarter sales guidance. Tintri shares rose 0.36 percent to $5.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion. Jabil shares rose 0.39 percent to $28.53 in pre-market trading.
