Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) lost over a fifth of its value following a third-quarter earnings miss.

The social media company delivered third-quarter adjusted EPS of $(0.14), missing estimates by a penny. Sales of $207.9 million came in far below estimates of $239.4 million.

Q3 Highlights

Daily active users managed to grow 17 percent year-over-year to 178 million

4.5 million users added quarter-over-quarter

Average revenue per user came in at $1.17, an increase of 39 percent year-over-year

Capital expenditures rose 33 percent quarter-over-quarter

It appears the camera company’s consumer product, Spectacles, failed to live up to the hype. Snap recorded $39.9 million worth of excesss inventory related to the Spectacles.

“Primarily related to excess inventory reserves and inventory purchase commitment cancellation charges,” Snap said in its earnings release.

Instagram Impact

While more users are signing up for Snapchat over Instagram, that probably won't last for long, according to a report from marketing analytics company, Jumpshot.

Snapchat continues to trend down while Instagram is increasing its user base at a faster rate, largely due to new features that it copied from Snap. Instagram is also growing at a much faster rate internationally, as Snap has mostly ignored targeting under-developed nations.

The stock traded around $12.70, down 16 percent in the after-hours session.

Posted-In: Instagram SnapChat Snapchat SpectaclesEarnings News After-Hours Center Movers Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.