7 Stocks To Watch For September 20, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2017 4:58am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares declined 0.23 percent to $55.25 in after-hours trading.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and lowered its FY18 adjusted earnings outlook. FedEx shares slipped 1.39 percent to $213.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Adobe shares declined 3.2 percent to $151.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $578.27 million after the closing bell. Herman Miller shares gained 0.29 percent to close at $34.95 on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Copart shares surged 4.49 percent to $34.00 in after-hours trading.
  • AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) reported in-line profit for its first quarter, while revenue exceeded estimates. AAR and Air Canada reported conclusion of C$500 million deal for airframe maintenance in Quebec.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond shares tumbled 12.76 percent to $23.58 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

