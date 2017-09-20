7 Stocks To Watch For September 20, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares declined 0.23 percent to $55.25 in after-hours trading.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Copart shares surged 4.49 percent to $34.00 in after-hours trading.

