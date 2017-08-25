8 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. GameStop shares tumbled 7.44 percent to $20.16 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: VMW) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. VMware shares slipped 0.67 percent to $100.15 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares rose 0.60 percent to $50.39 in after-hours trading.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter. Autodesk shares climbed 5.42 percent to $116.60 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: SPLK) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its sales outlook. Splunk shares jumped 8.66 percent to $65.50 in the after-hours trading session. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Marvell shares gained 1.70 percent to $16.13 in the after-hours trading session.

