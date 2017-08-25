Market Overview

8 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2017 5:29am   Comments
8 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. GameStop shares tumbled 7.44 percent to $20.16 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Broadcom shares declined 2.53 percent to $248.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. VMware shares slipped 0.67 percent to $100.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares rose 0.60 percent to $50.39 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter. Autodesk shares climbed 5.42 percent to $116.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. Ulta Beauty shares dropped 5.55 percent to $220.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its sales outlook. Splunk shares jumped 8.66 percent to $65.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Marvell shares gained 1.70 percent to $16.13 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

