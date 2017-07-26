12 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $37.01 billion before the opening bell. Ford shares fell 0.09 percent to $11.26 in after-hours trading.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Chipotle shares rose 1.54 percent to $354.00 in the after-hours trading session.

