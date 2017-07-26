Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2017 5:02am   Comments
Share:
12 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2017
Related TXN
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2017
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From July 12: Garmin, Qorvo, ABM Industries-GCA Services, China Commercial Credit-Sorghum
2 Positives As Apple Nears Buy Point; Facebook Earnings On Tap (Investor's Business Daily)
Related KO
Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2017
What You Need To Know About Dow Components Reporting This Week
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Series Trust S&P Biotech, ... (GuruFocus)

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $37.01 billion before the opening bell. Ford shares fell 0.09 percent to $11.26 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $9.19 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares gained 0.13 percent to $165.49 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $6.21 billion. Northrop Grumman shares rose 0.17 percent to $264.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. AMD shares surged 10.84 percent to $15.64 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to have earned $2.32 per share on revenue of $23.10 billion in the latest quarter. Boeing will release earnings before the markets open. Boeing shares gained 0.14 percent to $212.75 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion. Paypal shares gained 0.45 percent to $58.52 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Chipotle shares rose 1.54 percent to $354.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion after the closing bell. Whole Foods shares declined 0.17 percent to $41.68 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion. Gilead shares rose 0.49 percent to $74.10 in after-hours trading.
  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) posted better-than-expected profit for its second quarter on Tuesday. AT&T shares gained 2.73 percent to $37.21 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $9.66 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.04 percent to $45.26 in after-hours trading.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. Texas Instruments shares rose 2.72 percent to $83.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + BA)

Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2017
AMD's Big Run Continues With Q2 Earnings Beat
AMD In The Green Ahead Of Q2 Report
AMD Earnings Preview: A Look At What Might Be Expected For The Chipmakers' Q2 Results
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2017
What You Need To Know About Dow Components Reporting This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TXN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.