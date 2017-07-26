12 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $37.01 billion before the opening bell. Ford shares fell 0.09 percent to $11.26 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $9.19 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares gained 0.13 percent to $165.49 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $6.21 billion. Northrop Grumman shares rose 0.17 percent to $264.50 in after-hours trading.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. AMD shares surged 10.84 percent to $15.64 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to have earned $2.32 per share on revenue of $23.10 billion in the latest quarter. Boeing will release earnings before the markets open. Boeing shares gained 0.14 percent to $212.75 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion. Paypal shares gained 0.45 percent to $58.52 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Chipotle shares rose 1.54 percent to $354.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion after the closing bell. Whole Foods shares declined 0.17 percent to $41.68 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion. Gilead shares rose 0.49 percent to $74.10 in after-hours trading.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) posted better-than-expected profit for its second quarter on Tuesday. AT&T shares gained 2.73 percent to $37.21 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $9.66 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.04 percent to $45.26 in after-hours trading.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. Texas Instruments shares rose 2.72 percent to $83.60 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.