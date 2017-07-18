A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Goldman Sachs Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). Data on import and export prices for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the housing market index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 8 points to 21,589.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 1 point to 2,457.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index slipped 1.25 points to 5,853.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.45 percent to trade at $48.64 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.37 percent to trade at $46.19 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.24 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.55 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.71 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.07 percent, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.45 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.59 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.21 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.35 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 1.13 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Barclays upgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Xilinx shares rose 0.91 percent to $66.46 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) reported better-than-expected profit for its second quarter.

(NYSE: BAC) reported better-than-expected profit for its second quarter. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY 2017 guidance.

(NYSE: JNJ) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY 2017 guidance. UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) posted stronger-than-expected profit for its second quarter.

(NYSE: UNH) posted stronger-than-expected profit for its second quarter. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported stronger-than-expected sales for its second quarter. However, the company slightly missed earnings estimates. Netflix added 1.07 million subscribers domestically, with 4.14 users added internationally.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.