ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rising as Select Comfort Drops

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 25, 2013 10:29 AM | 2 min read
Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.27 percent to 13,862.13 while the NASDAQ rose 0.54 percent to 3,147.63. The S&P also rose, increasing 0.34 percent to 1,499.25.
Top Headline
In a shocking move, Goldman Sachs upgraded Autodesk
ADSK
from sell all the way to conviction buy, citing macro strength in the company's primary markets. The upgrade sent shares soaring in the pre-market, rising over 5 percent and holding the gains following the market open.
Equities Trading UP
Synaptics
SYNA
saw a 16.74 percent boost to $38.00 in early trading Friday after the company posted a beat on both top and bottom lines following the market close on Thursday. Shares of QLogic
QLGC
was also up, gaining 18.11 percent to $12.78 following an earnings beat Thursday and a series of upgrades this week. Informatica
INFA
was up as well, rising 11.55 percent to $37.08 after an earnings beat and some upbeat guidance following Thursday's market close.
Equities Trading DOWN
Select Comfort
SCSS
lead the movers on the downside, declining 18.94 percent to $22.86 after the company posted poor earnings following the market close on Thursday. 8x8
EGHT
was down as well, dropping 12.85 percent to $6.92 following a slight earnings beat that apparently did not impress traders. Shares of Flextronics
FLEX
were also down, falling 6.47 percent to $6.29 after posting an earnings beat releasing some poor guidance.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.34 percent to $96.28, while gold traded down 0.65 percent to $1,659.50. Silver traded down 1.13 percent Thursday to $31.31.
Eurozone
In the Eurozone this morning, markets rose on a strong IFO survey, ignoring the fact that British GDP missed estimates. Leading the rally was the German DAX, gaining 1.09 percent while the French CAC gained 0.74 percent.
Economics
In economic news Friday morning, new home sales were reported at 369 thousand, below the surveyed 385 thousand and the prior release of 398 thousand.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsGuidanceCommoditiesGlobalEcon #sEconomicsHotIntraday UpdateMarketsAnalyst RatingsMoversTechTrading Ideas