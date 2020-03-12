Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview: Gap
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 12, 2020
On Thursday, March 12, Gap (NYSE: GPS) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Gap earnings will be near 41 cents per share on sales of $4.55 billion, according to analysts.

Analysts estimate would represent a 43.06% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 1.58% from the year-ago period. Gap's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.510 0.530 0.320 0.69
EPS Actual 0.530 0.630 0.240 0.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.06%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Gap stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Gap is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yfo5j5r8

Earnings News

