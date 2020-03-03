Market Overview

Campbell Soup Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 03, 2020 1:54pm   Comments
Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 4. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Campbell Soup EPS is expected to be around 66 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.15 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Campbell Soup reported EPS of 77 cents on revenue of $2.71 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 14.29%. Revenue would be down 20.75% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 0.720 0.410 0.470 0.7
EPS Actual 0.780 0.500 0.560 0.77

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Campbell Soup stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Campbell Soup is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fmetcawx

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

