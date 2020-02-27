Q4 Earnings Outlook For Foot Locker
Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, February 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Foot Locker reporting earnings of $1.60 per share on sales of $2.25 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Foot Locker announced EPS of $1.56 on revenue of $2.27 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 2.56%. Revenue would be down 0.97% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Foot Locker's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.080
|0.670
|1.610
|1.39
|EPS Actual
|1.130
|0.660
|1.530
|1.56
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Foot Locker have declined 41.77%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Foot Locker stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Foot Locker is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/fl/mediaframe/34377/indexr.html
