Best Buy Q4 Earnings Outlook

Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Best Buy EPS is expected to be around $2.75, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $15.06 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Best Buy Co reported earnings per share of $2.72 on sales of $14.80 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 1.10% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 1.75% from the year-ago period. Here's how the Best Buy Co's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate 1.030 0.990 0.860 2.57 EPS Actual 1.130 1.080 1.020 2.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Best Buy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Best Buy is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.