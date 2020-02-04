Walt Disney's Q1 Earnings Preview
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 4. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on Walt Disney management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $20.78 billion.
Walt Disney earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.84. Quarterly sales came in at $15.3 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 20.65% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 35.79% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|EPS Estimate
|0.950
|1.750
|1.580
|1.56
|EPS Actual
|1.070
|1.350
|1.610
|1.84
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 24.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Walt Disney. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Walt Disney is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.thewaltdisneycompany.com/investor-relations/#events
