Walt Disney's Q1 Earnings Preview

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 4. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Walt Disney management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $20.78 billion.

Walt Disney earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.84. Quarterly sales came in at $15.3 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 20.65% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 35.79% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 0.950 1.750 1.580 1.56 EPS Actual 1.070 1.350 1.610 1.84

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 24.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Walt Disney. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Walt Disney is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.thewaltdisneycompany.com/investor-relations/#events