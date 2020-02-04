Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walt Disney's Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 04, 2020 9:11am   Comments
Share:
Walt Disney's Q1 Earnings Preview

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 4. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Walt Disney management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $20.78 billion.

Walt Disney earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.84. Quarterly sales came in at $15.3 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 20.65% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 35.79% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 0.950 1.750 1.580 1.56
EPS Actual 1.070 1.350 1.610 1.84

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 24.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Walt Disney. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Walt Disney is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.thewaltdisneycompany.com/investor-relations/#events

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Feb. 4, 2020: GOOGL, DIS, EBAY, F, IBIO
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Jump; Alphabet Posts Downbeat Q4 Sales
12 Stocks To Watch For February 4, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2020
3 Sector ETFs To Play Ahead Of Alphabet, Disney Earnings
Surprise, Surprise: Stocks Wearing Their Rally Hats Despite China Market Tanking
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga